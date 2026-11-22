It also requires them to coordinate with the White House on “appropriate responses” to congressional requests

If they do not comply, contracts could be terminated, or they could be suspended from future government work. PHOTO: REUTERS

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring federal contractors to notify the White House of any congressional requests for their communications, as the White House prepares for inquiries when Democrats take over Congress in the new year.

The order, signed Friday (Nov 20) night, also requires federal contractors and subcontractors to coordinate with the White House on “appropriate responses” to congressional requests. If they do not comply, contracts could be terminated, or they could be suspended from future government work.

“The Executive Branch must be able to work closely with its employees and contractors on sensitive matters without concern that confidential information may be released to unauthorised third parties, even by federal contractors from a congressional request,” according to a White House fact sheet.

The order cites executive privilege, a doctrine that allows presidents to withhold certain internal communications from the courts, Congress and the public. It has been asserted by presidents of both parties, including by Trump who faced investigations during his first term and after he left office. The assertion of executive privilege is likely to face challenges in court.

The White House explicitly noted in its fact sheet that leaders in Congress “threatened to intrude” by requesting communications from federal agencies and contractors.

The Trump administration is beefing up its defences, as Democrats, including the likely incoming chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Robert Garcia of California, signal inquiries are coming.

White House Counsel Will Scharf told Bloomberg News last week that the administration “would not be bullied” and declined to commit to complying to congressional subpoenas, saying, “It depends on the subpoena.”

The top White House lawyer issued a directive to federal agencies Monday directing them to get White House approval before agreeing to testify before congressional committees.

Scharf also said he believes that executive privilege extends to company executives who worked with Trump. BLOOMBERG