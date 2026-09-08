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Trump says Canada’s Bombardier cannot sell in US unless it builds there

Canada plans to introduce a wave of counter tariffs against the US on Thursday

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Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 06:28 AM
    • Generic of Bombardier logo on June 9, 2026.
    • Generic of Bombardier logo on June 9, 2026. PHOTO: ST

    US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Monday (Aug 7) that Canadian private jet maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell its planes in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country.

    “NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

    “If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank’,” he said.

    Trump’s post comes amid a growing trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa, one of many economic policies in his second term, especially a near global tariff-wall, that have drawn complaints from many US trading partners.

    Canada is set to introduce a wave of counter tariffs against the United States on Tuesday.

    The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how Trump would enforce the action or the steps he would take to bar deliveries of Bombardier jets which have been approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

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    The planemaker’s jets also comply with the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA) trade deal that Trump helped implement.

    US aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia said he did not believe any business jet customers would cancel Bombardier orders and didn’t see how Trump could stop them from being sold.

    Aboulafia pointed out that most Bombardier private jets use US engines, which are produced by both Honeywell Aerospace and GE Aerospace.

    Aerospace has largely emerged unscathed from Trump’s tariff war with the flow of parts and planes not currently impacted by duties.

    According to US trade group Aerospace Industries Association, the country’s aerospace and defence sector has a US$109.2 billion trade surplus, with exports up 25 per cent on an annual basis in 2025.

    Like the US auto sector, which depends on parts production by its northern neighbour, aerospace is highly integrated on a global scale.

    Bombardier, the Montreal-based rival of US business jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace, has an American workforce of 3,500, and a US footprint of 2,800 suppliers, along with factories and service centres in the country.

    The company is now adding its sixth US service centre and produces wings for its flagship Global 8000 jet in Texas.

    Bombardier also has a defence division with a US-based factory in Kansas where it prepares Canadian-manufactured planes for special mission purposes. About half of the fleet of 5,100 aircraft operated by Bombardier customers are located in the US.

    The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    In January, Trump said the US was decertifying Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50 per cent import tariffs on all aircraft made in Canada until the country’s regulator certified a number of planes produced by Gulfstream. Neither occurred, but the next month Canada certified several Gulfstream planes.

    In July, Bombardier reported that its quarterly revenue grew 6 per cent compared with ​the same three months a year ago to US$2.15 billion, helped by strong demand for aftermarket services. REUTERS

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    Trade warBombardierDonald TrumpTariffsUnited StatesCanada

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