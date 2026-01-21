Trump says he is not interested in speaking with Maduro in prison

US President Donald Trump made his comments in response to a question from a reporter who alleged Venezuela had tampered with the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had no interest in speaking with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is sitting in a US jail after his capture by US forces earlier in January.

Trump made his comments in response to a question from a reporter who alleged Venezuela had tampered with the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost, and asked whether he would speak to Maduro about this.

“I don’t think I would be doing that. I think my lawyers would be very unhappy,” he told a press conference. REUTERS