Trump says he is not interested in speaking with Maduro in prison

    • US President Donald Trump made his comments in response to a question from a reporter who alleged Venezuela had tampered with the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost.
    Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 06:59 AM

    [WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had no interest in speaking with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is sitting in a US jail after his capture by US forces earlier in January.

    Trump made his comments in response to a question from a reporter who alleged Venezuela had tampered with the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost, and asked whether he would speak to Maduro about this.

    “I don’t think I would be doing that. I think my lawyers would be very unhappy,” he told a press conference. REUTERS

