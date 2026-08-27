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Trump says he signed proclamation to address ‘unreasonably’ high beef prices

Drought and wildfires have pushed cattle supplies to a 75-year low

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Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 07:23 AM
    • US consumers have faced record-high beef prices this year.
    • US consumers have faced record-high beef prices this year. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 26) signed a proclamation to temporarily increase the quantity of lean beef trimmings that are imported, according to the White House.

    The proclamation released by the White House said that the step aimed to address beef prices that have “increased unreasonably” for US consumers.

    The American Farm Bureau Federation, the nation’s top farm lobby, wrote to Trump in a letter that lightening the tariffs would “undermine America’s ranchers.”

    Trump suggested last week that he would make the move, which drew immediate strong opposition from US farm and ranch groups.

    US consumers have faced record-high beef prices this year, as drought and wildfires have pushed cattle supplies to a 75-year low.

    Trump had imposed livestock import restrictions on Mexico to combat the spread of New World screwworm, the proclamation said.

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    This week, the US began a phased reopening of some livestock ports along its southern border. The quantity of trimmings imported with no above-quota tariff will be increased by 300,000 metric tons, the proclamation said. REUTERS

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    BeefInflationCost of livingDonald TrumpUnited States

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