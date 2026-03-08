Trump says Iran launched deadly strike that hit girls’ school

The school was hit at the same time that the US was bombing a nearby naval base

[TEHERAN] President Donald Trump said that Iran is responsible for the bombing of an all-girls school that killed about 180 people during the first day of the US-Israeli strikes.

“Based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran,” Trump told reporters on Saturday as he returned to Florida after attending the “dignified transfer” of six fallen US soldiers service members.

Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth jumped in to clarify that the attack is under investigation.

“We’re certainly investigating, but the only side that targets civilians is Iran,” Hegseth said.

Trump said that Iran is “very inaccurate” with their munitions. “They have no accuracy whatsoever,” he said.

The missile struck a primary school in the southeastern city of Minab, killing around 180 schoolgirls and staff, according to Iran’s health ministry, drawing condemnation from the United Nations and human rights groups.

The school was hit at the same time that the US was bombing a nearby naval base.

US and Israeli officials have said they are targeting military sites and investigating reports of civilian harm. BLOOMBERG