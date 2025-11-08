Trump says no US officials will attend G20 in South Africa

US President Donald Trump had said in September that Vice-President JD Vance would attend the G20 summit instead of him. PHOTO: REUTERS

PRESIDENT Donald Trump said no US officials would attend the G20 summit in South Africa later this month, reviving debunked claims of white citizens being systematically “killed and slaughtered” in the country.

“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” Trump said on his Truth Social network. “No US Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue.”

Trump had said in September that Vice-President JD Vance would attend the G20 summit instead of him. The US president plans to host the 2026 summit at his golf resort in Miami. AFP