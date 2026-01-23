Trump says Putin, Zelensky want to make a deal to end the war

(From left) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky with US President Donald Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland, Jan 22, 2026. PHOTO: EPA

[ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE] President Donald Trump said on Thursday both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have said they would like to make a deal to end the nearly four-year-old war.

Earlier in the day, Trump met Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. REUTERS