Trump says Putin, Zelensky want to make a deal to end the war
Published Fri, Jan 23, 2026 · 06:22 AM
- (From left) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky with US President Donald Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland, Jan 22, 2026. PHOTO: EPA
[ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE] President Donald Trump said on Thursday both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have said they would like to make a deal to end the nearly four-year-old war.
Earlier in the day, Trump met Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. REUTERS
