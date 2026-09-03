Trump says renewed US campaign against Iran won’t last long

Iran had been working to restore its radar and missile systems, which were also targeted in the US strikes, Trump said

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Sep 2) that the renewed US campaign against Iran would not continue for “too long” after the biggest exchange of fire between Teheran and Washington since July.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Iran was trying to build a rocket that drops mines and the US had destroyed it. He also said Iran had been working to restore its radar and missile systems, which were also targeted in the US strikes.

“We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz - some defensive, some offensive ... It was a very heavy attack last night, and we’re prepared to do another one any time we want,” he said. REUTERS