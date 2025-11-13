The Business Times

Trump signs bill to end record US government shutdown

    • US President Donald Trump (centre) shows the signed bill package to re-open the federal government as the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (left) and other Republican leaders applaud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Nov 12, 2025.
    • US President Donald Trump (centre) shows the signed bill package to re-open the federal government as the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (left) and other Republican leaders applaud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Nov 12, 2025. PHOTO: AFP
    Published Thu, Nov 13, 2025 · 10:40 AM

    [WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump signed a bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history on Wednesday, accusing rival Democrats of “extortion” over the 43-day standoff.

    “Today we are sending a clear message that we will never give in to extortion,” Trump said before signing the bill, to applause from Republican lawmakers gathered around him in the Oval Office. AFP

