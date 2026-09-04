Trump to stop trading with some nations if Fed doesn’t cut rates
- “We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World ..” Trump said in a Truth Social post. PHOTO: NYTIMES
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 4) said that unless the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, he would stop trading with countries with which the United States had a deficit.
“High interest rates put the USA at a very unfair disadvantage, and I won’t allow that to happen!” said Trump, who has repeatedly demanded that the Fed cut rates.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday reported stronger-than-expected job creation in August, prompting traders to boost bets on a hike later this month.
“We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World ... LOWER THE RATE OR I’LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. REUTERS
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