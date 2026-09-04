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Trump to stop trading with some nations if Fed doesn’t cut rates

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Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 10:34 PM
    • “We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World ..” Trump said in a Truth Social post.
    • “We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World ..” Trump said in a Truth Social post. PHOTO: NYTIMES

    [WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 4) said that unless the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, he would stop trading with countries with which the United States had a deficit.

    “High interest rates put the USA at a very unfair disadvantage, and I won’t allow that to happen!” said Trump, who has repeatedly demanded that the Fed cut rates.

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday reported stronger-than-expected job creation in August, prompting traders to boost bets on a hike later this month.

    “We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World ... LOWER THE RATE OR I’LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. REUTERS

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