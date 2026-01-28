Trump: we’ll work out something with South Korea on tariff hike, Yonhap says

Trump’s initial announcement rattled Seoul officials

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, Jan 27, 2026. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] US President Donald Trump said the United States and South Korea will work out a solution when asked about his Monday announcement he would increase import tariffs on South Korean goods, South Korea’s Yonhap news reported on Wednesday.

His announcement on social media that tariffs against South Korean imports including autos will be raised to 25 per cent because the Asian ally’s parliament had not lived up its part of a deal he had reached with its president.

“We’ll work something out with South Korea,” Yonhap quoted Trump as telling reporters at the White House before leaving for Iowa.

The news rattled officials in Seoul who said they were caught by surprise and left them scrambling to find a response to what could be a blow for the export-heavy country that agreed to pour large investments into the US in return for tariff cuts. REUTERS