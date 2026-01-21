The Business Times

Trump’s plane lands safely after ‘minor electrical issue’, Davos trip to continue

Summarise
    • President Trump will carry on his trip to Davos, Switzerland on an new aircraft, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
    • President Trump will carry on his trip to Davos, Switzerland on an new aircraft, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 12:16 PM — Updated Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 12:32 PM

    [ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE] President Donald Trump’s Air Force One landed safely at Joint Base Andrews near Washington to change aircraft on Tuesday night after crew on his initial flight identified “a minor electrical issue” shortly after takeoff.

    The trip will continue on a new aircraft, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

    Trump is traveling to join other world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    Air safety incidents involving the US president or vice-president are rare, but not unprecedented.

    Air Force One aborted a landing due to bad weather while carrying President Barack Obama to an event in Connecticut in 2011. In 2012, the Air Force Two plane carrying then-Vice President Joe Biden was struck by birds in California, before it landed without a problem. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Donald TrumpUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More