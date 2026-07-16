Uber launches US$14.8 billion takeover bid for Delivery Hero
- The move is part of the US ride hailing firm’s efforts to widen its food delivery network abroad. PHOTO: REUTERS
[BERLIN] Uber on Thursday (Jul 16) launched a public takeover offer for Delivery Hero that values the German food delivery company at around US$14.8 billion, as part of the US ride hailing firm’s efforts to widen its food delivery network abroad.
Uber, which has made the acquisition conditional on a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 per cent plus one share, will offer 41.50 euros (US$47.58) in cash per share.
Major shareholder Prosus has agreed to sell its stake of just under 17 per cent in the food delivery company, according to Uber.
Including derivatives, Uber had already secured a stake of just under 37 per cent in Delivery Hero. REUTERS
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