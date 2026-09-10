UBS closes China fund sales unit as domestic competition proves too much

The bank has struggled to grow WE.UBS, its digital wealth management platform tied to the business

UBS will rebrand WE.UBS and absorb it into its China securities unit under plans being discussed, a source said. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] UBS will shut its Chinese fund sales unit after struggling to attract investors in a market already overcrowded with deep-pocketed domestic rivals, becoming the latest foreign casualty in China’s vast wealth sector.

The Swiss bank launched the Shenzhen-based business in late 2022, targeting affluent Chinese investors through digital wealth management platform WE.UBS.

It will cease its fund sales business at the end of September, UBS said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday (Sep 10).

The plan to close the operation has not been reported before.

UBS has struggled to grow WE.UBS in China’s mutual fund distribution market where it contends with nearly 400 rivals as well as competition within the Swiss bank itself, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The setback highlights the struggle foreign institutions face in China’s wealth and funds market, where even significant investment is often not enough to gain traction against dominant domestic incumbents.

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HSBC laid off hundreds of employees after scaling back its Chinese wealth project Pinnacle, while Vanguard in 2023 exited a fund distribution venture with Chinese fintech Ant.

Fidelity International plans to exit its wholly ​owned China fund unit, Reuters reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

UBS will rebrand WE.UBS and absorb it into its China securities unit under plans being discussed, one of the people said.

UBS’ Chinese securities and banking units also have fund sales licences, so it became unsustainable for the bank to have three wealth management platforms in China competing for group resources, another person said.

The bank told Reuters that it was operating its other wealth management platforms in China as usual, and would integrate relevant resources from the shuttered business.

WE.UBS faced an uphill battle since launch, the people said, as local rivals dominate the fund sales market.

Alibaba-affiliated Ant commands roughly 10 per cent of the market for distributing products in China’s US$6 trillion mutual fund industry, where the sheer number of participants makes client acquisition costs high. Players include banks, brokerages and other internet giants such as East Money Information and Tencent.

WE.UBS never broke into the top 100 list compiled by China’s fund industry association.

Moreover, the unit’s client fund assets were well below the 500 million yuan (US$74.5 million) regulatory threshold needed to keep its fund distribution licence, one of the people said.

UBS has a reputable wealth management business globally, “but when you start competing for online traffic with entrenched local players, you are strategically mis-positioned”, one of them said. REUTERS