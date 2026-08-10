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UK announces nearly £130 million funding for zero-emission vehicle technology

All new cars are required to be zero-emission by 2035

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Published Mon, Aug 10, 2026 · 09:01 AM
    • Nearly £50 million will be awarded to auto firms and research partners to develop and scale zero-emission vehicle technologies.
    • Nearly £50 million will be awarded to auto firms and research partners to develop and scale zero-emission vehicle technologies. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [LONDON] The British government announced nearly £130 million (US$175 million) in funding for zero-emission vehicle technologies on Monday (Aug 10), with almost £65 million in public money and the rest provided by the industry.

    Nearly £50 million in government funding will be awarded to auto firms and research partners to develop and scale zero-emission vehicle technologies.

    A further £17 million injected into nine connected and automated mobility projects, covering technologies including sensors, brake-by-wire systems and AI simulation.

    “Britain invented the modern motor industry and we’re determined to ensure the next generation of vehicles are designed and built here too,” Industry Minister Blair McDougall said in a statement announcing the funding.

    Britain is committed to ending sales of new cars powered solely by petrol or diesel from 2030, with all new cars required to be zero-emission by 2035. REUTERS

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    Electric vehiclesGreenhouse gas emissionsUnited Kingdom

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