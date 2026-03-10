UK consumer spending slows in February as inflation fears dim sentiment, survey shows

Consumers fear the Middle East conflict will push up fuel prices, energy bills and inflation.

Barclays’ survey showed consumer spending grew by 1.1 per cent in February in annual terms after a 0.8 per cent increase in January. PHOTO: EPA

[LONDON] British consumer spending grew slowly in February as households grew more pessimistic about the outlook for the economy with the Middle East conflict raising concerns about a fresh rise in inflation, surveys showed on Tuesday.

Barclays said consumer confidence in the strength of the UK, European and global economy all fell in February as the most recent conflict in the Middle East escalates.

A separate survey from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) also painted a weak picture with sales growth among retailers dampened by wet weather last month.

Barclays’ survey showed consumer spending grew by 1.1 per cent in February in annual terms after a 0.8 per cent increase in January.

Around four in five consumers surveyed by Barclays were concerned that Middle East conflict will push up fuel prices, energy bills and inflation. Over half were worried about potential disruption to travel.

Nearly half of shoppers said they were taking action such as reducing energy usage, saving more, and delaying spending on major purchases in response to the war.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Overall consumer card spending remained subdued in February, but spending on non-essential items hit a six month-high.

The BRC survey noted spending at big retailers rose by 1.1 per cent in annual terms in February, down from January’s 2.7 per cent, and far below the 12-month average of 2.3 per cent.

Online non-food sales fell by 1.3 per cent year-on-year in February, compared to 1.9 per cent in February 2025.

Helen Dickinson, BRC’s chief executive said retailers were hoping to boost sales in the spring, but the conflict in the Middle East “threatens knocking any recovery off course.”

The BRC survey spanned Feb 1 to Feb 28. REUTERS