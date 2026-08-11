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UK consumers spent more on food and in pubs during World Cup in July

Barclays’ measure of consumer confidence showed the most optimism about the UK economy in 21 months

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Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 08:08 AM
    • England fans celebrate at a pub in Fulham, London, Britain, July 11, 2026. Pubs reported a 10 per cent rise in transactions helped by the World Cup.
    • England fans celebrate at a pub in Fulham, London, Britain, July 11, 2026. Pubs reported a 10 per cent rise in transactions helped by the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [LONDON] British consumers spent more on food and in pubs last month on the back of England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals and hot weather boosted clothing sales but they remained wary of big outlays, according to surveys published on Tuesday (Aug 11).

    The British Retail Consortium’s total retail sales measure rose by a below-average 1.3 per cent from July 2025, slowing from 1.9 per cent in June.

    Food was up by 3.8 per cent while non-food sales dropped by 0.7 per cent.

    Clothing sales were helped by a heatwave but footwear fell.

    “Pressures are building across the food supply chain as a result of the conflict in the Middle East and prolonged hot weather, increasing the likelihood of higher food costs and renewed pressure on household budgets as we move into the autumn,” Sarah Bradbury, chief executive of the Institute of Grocery Distribution, said.

    Barclays’ gauge of broader consumer spending rose by 2 per cent, slightly faster than June’s 1.9 per cent increase.

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    Growth in essential spending was up by 2.9 per cent while non-essentials were up by 1.6 per cent.

    Pubs reported a 10 per cent rise in transactions helped by the World Cup.

    Travel spending was skewed towards domestic ‘staycations’ with airline spending down 6 per cent.

    Barclays’ measure of consumer confidence showed the most optimism about the UK economy in 21 months.

    The BRC survey covered the period of Jul 5-Aug 1 while the Barclays spending data was Jun 20-Jul 23. REUTERS

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    Consumer behaviourconsumptionRetailUnited Kingdom

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