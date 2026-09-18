UK female workers still get lower bonuses than males: data firm
The gap in overall pay between men and women stood at 6.9% in April last year
- Some of the biggest pay gaps were in finance and in professional and business services. PHOTO: REUTERS
[LONDON] Women in Britain continue to receive substantially lower bonus payments than men, according to human resources data firm Brightmine.
Payroll records for almost 1.5 million employees as of July this year showed male workers received average annual bonuses of £5,442 (US$7,300) compared with £3,062 for women.
The gap narrowed only slightly from a year earlier.
The data, published on Friday (Sep 18), also showed 14 per cent of male employees received a bonus compared with 9 per cent of females.
The disparity widened with age: at 56, men received average bonuses of £8,817 compared with £3,769 for women.
Some of the biggest gaps were in finance and in professional and business services.
Sheila Attwood, HR insights and data lead at Brightmine, said the findings suggested differences in progression, seniority and access to higher-value incentive schemes.
About 13 per cent of employees received a bonus, unchanged from a year earlier.
The study was based on payroll data for almost 1.46 million employees at 1,190 organisations.
Britain’s statistics office has estimated that the gap in overall pay between men and women stood at 6.9 per cent in April last year. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Fed hike throws Singapore banks a margin lifeline; UOB likely to benefit more
He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons
From Haidilao to Oriental Kopi: How some of Asia’s favourite F&B players are faring in 2026
Floods compound Philippine growth woes from public-works scandal