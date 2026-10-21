The Business Times
business-time-50

UK inflation picks up more than expected to 3.5% in September

Policymakers say the likelihood of a rate hike is growing the longer energy ​prices stay elevated

Summarise
Published Wed, Oct 21, 2026 · 02:43 PM
    • Households are expected to get further support when finance minister John Healey announces his first budget next week.
    • Households are expected to get further support when finance minister John Healey announces his first budget next week. PHOTO: EPA

    [LONDON] Britain’s annual rate of consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 3.5 per cent in September from 3.1 per cent in August, official figures showed on Wednesday (Oct 21).

    A Reuters poll of economists had shown a median forecast of a rise in consumer price inflation to 3.4 per cent as the surge in energy prices caused by the Iran war intensified last month.

    The BoE predicted a smaller rise to 3 per cent in forecasts it published in July.

    Britain has been more affected than most Western countries by the war in the Gulf due to its heavy reliance on imported natural gas.

    The BoE has said the energy price shock has had a limited impact on broader British inflation so far but Governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers have also said the likelihood of a rate hike is growing the longer energy ​prices stay elevated.

    Investors expect the central bank to raise its benchmark Bank Rate to 4 per cent next month, the first increase in three years. It has so far kept policy on hold since the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Figures released on Tuesday showed signs of stabilisation in the labour market, potentially adding to the case for a rate hike by the BoE next month.

    Wednesday’s inflation data release comes a week before finance minister John Healey’s first budget when he is expected to offer some further support for households hit hardest by the jump in energy prices. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    InflationUK economyUnited Kingdom

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    OCBC is still the best performing constituent of the STI this year; DBS and UOB are in third and eighth place respectively.

    DBS, OCBC, UOB face rate hike reality check

    Kabam’s product offering comprises AI-powered security robotics and management software, designed to conduct video surveillance and autonomous patrolling.

    Singapore security robotics firm Kabam to cease operations on Nov 20

    Some of the fastest growth is being recorded across a cluster of northern industrial provinces closely tied to electronics manufacturing and global supply chains.

    Vietnam’s northern provinces, not Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, are powering near 10% GDP growth

    A workable EU-China bargain would exchange adjustment for openness.

    How China and the EU can reach a middle course on trade

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More