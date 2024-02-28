UK inquiry finds banks shut 142,000 small business accounts in a year

AN ONGOING inquiry by Britain’s cross-party Treasury Committee said that eight of the country’s top banks shut almost 142,000 accounts held by small businesses in the last year, amid concerns some companies are struggling to access financing.

Figures supplied by Barclays, HSBC, TSB, Lloyds, Santander, NatWest, Metro and Handelsbanken showed 2.7 per cent of the 5.3 million business accounts held by small companies were closed for reasons including risk appetite and financial crime concerns.

“We can see from these figures that thousands of small businesses fall foul of their bank’s risk appetite definition, leaving them without access to a bank account,” said Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee.

Only three of the banks listed “risk appetite” as a reason for closing accounts, with 4,214 cases listed.

Baldwin said this raised questions over whether discussions on ‘de-banking’, the industry term used to describe a customer having an account closed or refused, may be happening “informally” and not “systematically recorded”.

“One of the most startling pieces of evidence emerging from our inquiry ... is the readiness of lenders to close business bank accounts with little or no notice,” she said, adding: “Any company engaged in a legal business activity in the UK should be able to find a bank to offer them a bank account.”

SEE ALSO Inflation in UK shops falls to lowest level in nearly two years

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Britain’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Bim Afolami, is set to face questions from the Treasury Committee on Wednesday (Feb 28) on whether banks are treating small business customers fairly and if legislation could offer better protection. REUTERS