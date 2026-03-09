UK recruiters see signs of jobs downturn easing

The monthly gauge of permanent job placements rose to its highest level in nearly three years, but remained slightly in contraction territory. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Starting salaries for permanent staff in Britain declined last month at the slowest pace since October, according to a survey on Monday that also showed the downturn in the number of new permanent staff recruiters hired eased.

The monthly gauge of permanent job placements from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants KPMG rose to its highest level in nearly three years, but remained slightly in contraction territory.

“Despite a marginal fall in hiring last month, the jobs market was showing its strongest signs of improvement in three years, with hiring at its closest point to turning positive,” Jon Holt, group chief executive and UK senior partner at KPMG, said.

The survey’s permanent staff placements gauge came in at 49.2 in February, up from 46.9 in January. Temporary staff hiring index fell to 48.0 from 50.3.

The availability of candidates for permanent roles rose sharply while the availability of temporary staff increased at the softest pace in more than a year.

The survey was based on responses from a panel of around 400 recruitment agencies between Feb 10 and Feb 23. REUTERS