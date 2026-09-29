The Business Times
business-time-50

UK shop inflation slows as retailers extend promotions, BRC says

Increased competition among retailers also weighed on food inflation

Summarise
Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 09:24 AM
    • Prices in UK shops rose 1.4 per cent over the last year, down from a rate of 1.5 per cent in August.
    • Prices in UK shops rose 1.4 per cent over the last year, down from a rate of 1.5 per cent in August. PHOTO: REUTERS

    UK SHOP prices grew at a slower pace in September, according to a survey, as retailers avoided passing on higher costs to consumers.

    The British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday (Sep 29) that prices in UK shops rose 1.4 per cent over the last year, down from a rate of 1.5 per cent in August. The slight decline reflected widespread promotions and price cuts as shops tried to attract customers.

    “Sales growth slowed after the hot summer,” said Mike Watkins from NIQ, a research firm that conducts the survey. The fourth quarter “is expected to bring tighter household budgeting so retailers will still need to absorb cost increases wherever possible,” he added.

    Increased competition among retailers also weighed on food inflation, offsetting pressures from higher global energy prices and poor harvests across Europe. The BRC said food prices grew 2.5 per cent in September, a decline from last month’s 2.8 per cent

    The report will provide some reassurance to Bank of England officials that the Iran price shock hasn’t spread more widely across the UK economy, so far. However, BOE policymakers — who’ve kept rates unchanged since the start of the war — are warning that rate increases become more likely the longer the conflict persists. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    RetailCost of livingInflationUnited Kingdom

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port.

    Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Between May 2024 and July 2026, around two-thirds of the estimated 640 tankers loaded at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver arrived in Asia.

    Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More