Only two million people changed roles in the first nine months of 2026, according to official data

“Job-hugging” is not unique to the UK – in the US, rates of hiring, resignations and job-switching remain sluggish too. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] British workers are clinging to their jobs, accepting stagnant or falling pay in return for greater employment security amid the most challenging labour market in recent years.

Only two million people changed roles in the first nine months of 2026, according to official data. That is below pre-pandemic levels and almost one million fewer than in the same period of 2022, when the reopening of the economy unleashed a surge of job-switching known as the Great Resignation.

They are choosing to stay put despite the possibility of earning thousands more elsewhere. A typical worker aged 35 or over has missed out on an extra £13,100 (US$17,200) a year by not changing employers more often, almost exactly the amount needed to feel financially comfortable, according to YouGov polling for hiring platform Employment Hero shared with Bloomberg.

Almost a third said that they’ve forgone £20,000 or more.

“Understandably, the cost of living is making people increasingly reluctant to take risks with their careers and this has come at a cost,” said Kevin Fitzgerald, UK managing director at Employment Hero.

Back in 2022, demand for labour gave workers bargaining power at a time of soaring inflation triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with even those who stayed in their roles often securing generous pay increases.

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For people now struggling with the Iran war cost-of-living crunch, things are very different. Vacancies are at their lowest in over five years, with artificial intelligence and increased employment costs raising the bar to hiring workers, and wages are falling in real terms. The Bank of England (BOE) calls it a “low fire, low hire” labour market.

Just how much sway workers hold is a key question for the BOE as it tries to prevent the Middle East energy crisis from triggering an inflationary wage-price spiral. Rate-setters are keeping a close eye on wage negotiations early next year, when inflation is set to exceed 4 per cent, but so far there is little evidence of second-round effects.

Over 60 per cent of British workers prioritise job security over ambitions to earn more, up from 58 per cent last year, the Employment Hero survey found. While most received a wage rise in the past year, around half said that it fell behind the cost of living, and only one in 10 said that it outpaced it.

“Job-hugging” is not unique to the UK – in the US, rates of hiring, resignations and job-switching remain sluggish too. Economists fear that the lack of mobility is making it harder for young people to get their first jobs or advance up the career ladder, with consequences for earnings and productivity.

“When fewer people move, labour market dynamism slows, the gains from having the right people in the right roles are left on the table, and businesses face less pressure to raise productivity to attract and keep staff,” said Nina Skero, chief executive of the Centre for Economics and Business Research think tank.

BOE deputy dovernor Clare Lombardelli recently noted that “people move less readily between jobs”. She said that the long-running decline may mean workers are less well-matched to vacancies.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, noted that workers’ bargaining power “appears soft, with hiring intentions low and availability of staff high by historical standards”.

She added: “The recent transformation of the recruitment market has significantly lowered firms’ hiring costs while widening the pool of available candidates they can reach, adding to the downward pressure on future wage growth.” BLOOMBERG