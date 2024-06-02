Ukraine’s Zelensky dominates Asia security conference as China, Taiwan trade barbs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s unscheduled appearance at Asia’s biggest security conference dominated proceedings on Sunday (Jun 2) after China’s defence chief slammed “separatists” in Taiwan, drawing a sharp response from the government in Taipei.

Dressed in his trademark olive green T-shirt, Zelensky addressed the last day of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore, asking for support and participation at a summit in Switzerland later this month aimed at bringing peace to his war-ravaged nation.

“We are convinced that our world wants to be united and be capable of acting in complete harmony,” he said to a ballroom packed full of delegates in formal business wear and military uniforms.

He pointed out that 106 countries and organisations had signed on for the peace summit in Switzerland, but noted that it was disappointing that some world leaders had not yet offered their support. Russia was trying to disrupt the peace efforts, he added.

He later told a news conference that he was not able to meet the Chinese delegation at the conference and was disappointed that Beijing would not attend the summit. “China, unfortunately ... is working for countries not to come to the peace summit,” he said.

In an address to delegates on Sunday, Chinese defence minister Dong Jun said that his country had been careful not to support either Russia or Ukraine. “On the Ukraine crisis, China has been promoting peace talks with a responsible attitude,” he noted. “We have never provided weapons to either party of the conflict. We have put strict controls on exports of dual-use items, and have never done anything to fan the flames. We stand firmly on the side of peace and dialogue.”

Zelensky thanked countries, including the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, for their military assistance, particularly with air defence systems. He cited a Russian attack on Sunday with nearly 100 missiles – something he said had happened hundreds of times – and noted “no country could handle this alone”.

He later said that although he was grateful to the US for allowing Kyiv to use US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to fire across the Russian border in the Kharkiv region, it was not enough. According to him, Russia was using many airfields to launch attacks on Ukraine “knowing that Ukraine will not fire back because it has no responding systems and no permissions”.

Zelensky and his defence minister Rustem Umerov held talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for more than an hour on Sunday on the sidelines of the conference before his speech. Austin updated Zelensky on Washington’s military assistance to Kyiv and “reaffirmed the US commitment to maintaining the strong support” during the meeting, a Pentagon official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. “The two leaders pledged to further strengthen the strategic defence partnership between the United States and Ukraine,” the official added.

On the social media platform X, Zelensky said that he had also met Indonesia’s president-elect Prabowo Subianto; a delegation from the US Congress; and the president of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta. He shared that Ramos-Horta had agreed to attend the peace summit, scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland. At last year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, Prabowo had proposed an Indonesian plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, China’s Dong warned that prospects of a peaceful “reunification” of Taiwan were being eroded, and promised to ensure the island would never gain independence. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the strong objections of the government in Taipei, and last month staged war games around the island in anger at the inauguration of President Lai Ching-te, who Beijing calls a “separatist”.

“Those separatists recently made fanatical statements that show their betrayal of the Chinese nation and their ancestors. They will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history,” Dong said. He added that although China was committed to peaceful reunification with Taiwan, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “will remain a strong force for upholding national reunification”.

Taiwan’s China-policy-making Mainland Affairs Council said in response that it deeply regretted the “provocative and irrational” comments, and reiterated that the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island. China has repeatedly threatened force against Taiwan at international venues, and its threats violate the United Nations charter, the council said in a statement.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Dong’s speech covered little new ground. “Every year for three years, a new Chinese defence minister has come to Shangri-La,” the official noted. “And every year, they’ve given a speech at complete odds with the reality of the PLA’s coercive activity across the region. This year was no different.”

Dong’s speech came a day after Austin told delegates that the Indo-Pacific region remained a key focus for the US, even as it grappled with security assistance for Ukraine and the war in Gaza. “Let me be clear: The United States can be secure only if Asia is secure,” Austin said. “That’s why the United States has long maintained our presence in this region.”

Dong and Austin met for more than an hour on Friday on the sidelines of the conference, their first face-to-face meeting. REUTERS