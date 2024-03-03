Some Opec+ members agree to extend voluntary cuts to Q2: sources

Published Sun, Mar 03, 2024 · 11:07 pm
Oil prices have found support from rising geopolitical tensions due to attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group on Red Sea shipping, although concern about economic growth and high interest rates has weighed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Oil Prices

SOME members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia (Opec+) have agreed to extend voluntary first-quarter oil output cuts into the second quarter, sources said on Sunday (Mar 3).

Opec+ in November agreed to voluntary cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its own voluntary cut.

Opec+ has implemented a series of output cuts since late 2022 to support the market amid rising output from the United States and other non-member producers and worries over demand as major economies grapple with high interest rates.

Oil prices have found support from rising geopolitical tensions due to attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group on Red Sea shipping, although concern about economic growth and high interest rates has weighed. Brent futures for May settled US$1.64 higher, or 2 per cent, at US$83.55 a barrel on Friday.

Sources told Reuters last week that Opec+ would consider extending oil output cuts into the second quarter, with one saying it was “likely”.

Opec+ member countries announce the cuts individually. Kuwait said it would cut its oil output by 135,000 barrels a day (bpd) through June, while Algeria will cut its output by 51,000 bpd. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Thaksin picked as most influential Thai politician in survey

Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund announces highest-ever dividend payout of RM57.8 billion in 2023

World trade chiefs pull talks from brink with e-commerce deal

Malaysia’s largest pension fund raises payouts on higher income

Property tycoon accused of embezzling US$12 billion in Vietnam’s biggest fraud case

‘Super villain’ of US$6 billion fraud is key to UK laundering trial, lawyer says

Breaking News

Most Popular