US consumer confidence ebbs in February; inflation expectations fall

The Conference Board says that its consumer confidence index slipped to 106.7 this month from a downwardly revised 110.9 in January.
US CONSUMER confidence retreated in February after three straight monthly increases as households worried about the labour market and the domestic political environment.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday (Feb 27) that its consumer confidence index slipped to 106.7 this month from a downwardly revised 110.9 in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index little changed at 115.0 from the previously reported 114.8.

“February’s write-in responses revealed that while overall inflation remained the main preoccupation of consumers, they are now a bit less concerned about food and gas prices, which have eased in recent months, said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board in Washington.

“But they are more concerned about the labour market situation and the US political environment.”

Consumers’ inflation expectations fell to 5.2 per cent, the lowest level since March 2020, from 5.3 per cent in January. REUTERS

