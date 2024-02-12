US defense chief Austin hospitalised again: Pentagon

US SECRETARY of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalised again on Sunday (Feb 11), a Pentagon spokesman said, this time “for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue,” weeks after a previous stay he controversially kept secret.

Austin effectively vanished from the public eye in late December and early January after suffering complications from treatment for a prostate surgery on Dec 22, having initially concealed his hospitaliSation from President Joe Biden and the rest of the government.

This time, Biden, Congress and Austin’s deputy were all informed, the spokesman said, adding: “At this time, the Secretary is retaining the functions and duties of his office.” AFP

