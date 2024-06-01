US extends temporary suspension of tariffs on Ukraine steel for another year
THE United States will extend its temporary suspension of tariffs on Ukrainian steel by another year, President Joe Biden said on Friday (May 31), citing disruption caused by the Russian invasion.
Washington initially suspended tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year in May 2022, months after the Russian invasion began, and extended the suspension in May 2023.
“Ukraine’s steel industry continues to be significantly disrupted by the Russian Federation’s unjustified, unprovoked, unyielding, and unconscionable war against Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement.
In 2023, the amount of steel imported into the United States from Ukraine accounted for less than 1 per cent of all steel imports into the country, he added. REUTERS
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
International
Pentagon chief touts China talks and efforts to box Beijing in
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support
US extends temporary suspension of tariffs on Ukraine steel for another year
S&P downgrades three Baltic countries due to war in Ukraine
Opec+ changes meeting venue again as ministers head to Riyadh
China grants quotas under outbound investment scheme QDII after 10-month hiatus