The Business Times
business-time-50

US goods trade deficit contracts less than expected in June

Exports of goods fell US$3.8 billion to US$204.7 billion

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 09:22 PM
    • The goods trade gap contracted 4.2 per cent to US$101.5 billion last month.
    • The goods trade gap contracted 4.2 per cent to US$101.5 billion last month. PHOTO: NYTIMES

    [WASHINGTON] The US trade deficit in goods narrowed in June amid a decline in imports, but the improvement was probably insufficient to prevent trade from again subtracting from economic growth in the second quarter.

    The goods trade gap contracted 4.2 per cent to US$101.5 billion last month, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Tuesday (Jul 28). Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods deficit at US$100.0 billion.

    Goods imports decreased US$8.2 billion to US$306.2 billion, but remaining elevated amid an artificial intelligence spending boom. The AI build-out is heavily dependent on imports. Exports of goods fell US$3.8 billion to US$204.7 billion.

    The government is scheduled to publish its advance estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product growth on Thursday. A Reuters survey of economists estimates the economy grew at a 2.1 per cent annualised rate last quarter, which would match the first quarter’s pace.

    Trade has subtracted from GDP for two straight quarters. Business spending on equipment, mostly reflecting AI investment, is expected to have been a key source of growth last quarter. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    trade deficitUS economy

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    SIA said macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, including the Middle East conflict, continue to add uncertainty to the airline industry’s operating environment.

    SIA posts S$76 million Q1 loss despite record revenue as fuel cost jumps almost S$1 billion

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More