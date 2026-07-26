US, Iran pause more strikes after recent escalation

Iranians riding their motorcycles in Teheran, Iran. The lull in the strikes came amid a weekend meeting between Iranian and Omani officials. PHOTO: EPA

THE US paused an almost two-week run of strikes against Iran for a second night while the Islamic Republic signalled that it was refraining from any retaliatory attacks and held talks with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz.

After striking Iran for 13 days, the US has apparently held off since late Friday without any explanation, raising questions over President Donald Trump’s next move. Iran’s army on Sunday (Jul 26) said Teheran had halted its responses as a consequence.

“The US may have devised other scenarios for the coming days, but the current situation is not what they desire,” spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told state TV. “If the Americans insist on continuing the war and airstrikes, the geography of the war will expand,” he added.

The lull came as a weekend meeting between Iranian and Omani officials indicated a fresh attempt to resolve the crucial issue of shipping around Hormuz, a global chokepoint that’s been at the heart of the conflict the US and Israel began in late February.

With traffic in that crucial waterway essentially paralysed, skirmishes between Yemen’s Houthi militants and Saudi Arabia have also ratcheted up tensions linked to another one – the Bab el-Mandeb in the southern Red Sea.

The Iran-backed Houthis said they fired missiles and drones at facilities linked to oil giant Saudi Aramco in the port towns of Jizan and Yanbu on Saturday. There was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi government or Aramco.

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Saudi authorities briefly issued emergency warnings, before saying the danger had passed.

A Saudi-led coalition responded by striking Houthi military positions later Saturday, according to Yemen TV.

The escalation in the Red Sea compounds an already severe squeeze on regional energy flows caused by the near-total stoppage of traffic via Hormuz, previously the conduit for a fifth of global crude supplies.

On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition struck the port from which the Houthis’ maritime assaults in the Red Sea typically originate. The Houthis also announced they would blockade Saudi ports and attacked three Saudi-linked oil tankers in the sea.

Any sustained disruption to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea export routes, through which it’s sending millions of barrels of oil a day as a workaround, mainly from Yanbu, would likely push up crude prices even more. Brent crude has soared around 27 per cent in the past two weeks as US-Iran clashes worsened and the Houthis effectively opened a second front in the war. The global benchmark closed on Friday at US$96.78 a barrel.

Trump, who’s increasingly frustrated with Iran for refusing to reopen Hormuz, said late on Friday the US is “locked and loaded” for major strikes on Iran.

He added he had not made a decision on whether to go ahead, after telling Axios a few days ago he was mulling a “massive attack”.

The New York Times reported that Trump and his advisers have decided to hold off plans to escalate the US strikes for now, in part over concerns that the war could drain the already-diminished stores of Patriot anti-missile interceptors and other air defence weapons in the region.

Trump has consistently said “he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies”, White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

One ally described the president as being in revenge mode against Iran, while others said he’s looking to exact a cost from Tehran for the war, which has driven up energy prices and put Republicans in a tough spot politically ahead of the November midterms.

Speaking at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Friday night, Trump said Iran would “love to make a deal” but he doesn’t think “it’s time yet”.

He also said the warring sides were talking, though his administration is offering few details.

The deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Oman met in Tehran on Friday and Saturday to discuss the management of maritime navigation in the Hormuz strait, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Telegram.

“The talks were constructive and some progress was made,” Baghaei said, without giving details. He said technical and political consultations were ongoing and there had been no change in the status of traffic through the strait.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told Bloomberg on Thursday there was “a specific proposal” concerning freedom of navigation in the Hormuz strait that was under discussion and could lead to de-escalation.

Egypt was in touch with Oman regarding the initiative, which would be subject to further talks between Iran and Oman, he said, without elaborating.

The apparent new Houthi aggression in the Red Sea came despite a shaky truce between the Saudi kingdom and Yemen, which has been in a civil war for 12 years.

The Houthis survived a roughly seven-year bombing campaign led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and still control areas containing most of Yemen’s population of over 40 million people.

Iran is the main funder and sponsor of the Houthis, though the group is more autonomous than other proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. BLOOMBERG