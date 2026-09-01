The Business Times
business-time-50

US job openings rise in July after sharp downward revision in previous month

Job openings had risen by 89,000 to 7.271 million by the last day of July

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Sep 1, 2026 · 10:55 PM
    • The labour market is generally viewed as stable, which economists say should allow the Federal Reserve to keep its eye on stubbornly high inflation.
    • The labour market is generally viewed as stable, which economists say should allow the Federal Reserve to keep its eye on stubbornly high inflation. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [WASHINGTON] US job openings increased in July amid a surge in manufacturing vacancies, but weak hiring suggested the labour market remained in a holding pattern.

    Job openings, a measure of labour demand, had risen by 89,000 to 7.271 million by the last day of July, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or Jolts report, on Tuesday (Sep 1). Data for June was revised lower to show 7.182 million unfilled positions instead of the previously reported 7.359 million.

    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 7.300 million unfilled positions in July. The response rate to the Jolts survey has dropped to just above 30 per cent from around 58 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic, leading some economists to caution against placing too much emphasis on the report when trying to gauge the labour market’s health.

    The labour market is generally viewed as stable, which economists say should allow the Federal Reserve to keep its eye on stubbornly high inflation. Fed chairman Kevin Warsh said on Friday the US central bank will “have work to do” if policymakers don’t get the confidence they need that inflation is falling to the 2 per cent target.

    Financial markets are pricing in a roughly 66 per cent chance that the Fed will raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points at its September 15-16 meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The Fed funds rate is currently in the 3.50 per cent-3.75 per cent range.

    Unfilled jobs in the manufacturing sector increased by 79,000 in July, nearly all of them in the durable goods industries. There were 65,000 job openings in the professional and business services sector. The overall job openings rate rose to 4.4 per cent from 4.3 per cent in June. Hiring dropped by 278,000 to 5.054 million in July, led by a decline of 188,000 in the professional and business services sector. The hires rate fell to 3.2 per cent from 3.4 per cent in June.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Layoffs and discharges decreased by 119,000 to 1.666 million, with the rate easing to 1.0 per cent from 1.1 per cent in June. Historically low layoffs mostly account for the employment gains this year.

    A Reuters survey of economists expects nonfarm payrolls to have rebounded in August after a surprise decline in July. The government will publish its closely watched employment report on Friday. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    JobsUS economy

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Flagging concerns over persistent inflation, US Fed chair Warsh suggests monetary policy may need to stay restrictive or tighten more if price pressures fail to ease.

    What do rising US Treasury yields mean for Singapore investors?

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    SRI’s portfolio comprises six luxury apartments at Martin Modern across two, three, and four-bedroom units, with prices starting from $2,874psf.

    10 luxury apartments linked to S$3 billion money laundering case on Sep 23 auction block

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More