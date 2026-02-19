US judge rejects Live Nation bid to dismiss antitrust lawsuit over ticket pricing

Live Nation shares fell 3.1 per cent in after-hours trading following the decision by US District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Live Nation Entertainment’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the federal government and many US states accusing the company of violating antitrust law by trying to dominate the live concert industry and inflate prices.

