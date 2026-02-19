The Business Times

US judge rejects Live Nation bid to dismiss antitrust lawsuit over ticket pricing

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Feb 19, 2026 · 06:43 AM
    • Live Nation shares fell 3.1 per cent in after-hours trading following the decision by US District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan.
    • Live Nation shares fell 3.1 per cent in after-hours trading following the decision by US District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Live Nation Entertainment’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the federal government and many US states accusing the company of violating antitrust law by trying to dominate the live concert industry and inflate prices.

    Live Nation shares fell 3.1 per cent in after-hours trading following the decision by US District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    TicketmasterLawsuitsantitrustUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More