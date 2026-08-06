US labour market stable; worker productivity accelerates in Q2

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to a two-year low in July, consistent with a stable labour market.

Other data on Thursday (Aug 6) showed worker productivity grew faster than expected in the second quarter, curbing gains in labour costs. The lack of labour market stress and contained wage pressures gave the Federal Reserve room to focus on the inflation fallout from the Middle East conflict, economists said.

They said there were some signs that the adoption of artificial intelligence by businesses was raising productivity last quarter.

Still, economists said the US central bank could raise interest rates next month unless inflation improved.

“A true productivity miracle that brings down some of the higher price costs borne by consumers and businesses and keeps overall inflation in check depends on whether the emerging advancements in AI technology truly enable workers to produce goods more cheaply and provide services at a lower cost over time,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 for the week ended Aug 1, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 202,000 claims for the latest week.

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Claims have dropped considerably since surging in early June. Though some of the decline reflects difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations in summer, layoffs have remained very low despite the oil price shock from the US-Israeli war with Iran, now in its sixth month.

There are also no signs of widespread job losses linked to the AI build-out, with layoffs mostly confined to the technology industry.

A separate report from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas on Thursday showed planned job cuts by US-based employers dropped 27 per cent to 33,429 in July, the lowest level since July 2024. Announced layoffs fell 46 per cent from a year ago. They are down 41 per cent this year compared with the same period in 2025.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, increased 24,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.8 million during the week ended Jul 25, the claims report showed.

The claims data have no bearing on the Labor Department’s closely watched employment report for July, scheduled to be released on Friday. Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 80,000 jobs last month after rising 57,000 in June, a Reuters survey of economists showed. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.2 per cent.

There is, however, a risk that the jobless rate could edge higher after a Conference Board survey last week showed the share of consumers viewing jobs as “plentiful” dropped in July to the lowest level since February 2021.

Job growth has slowed after accelerating in the spring. An Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday showed a measure of services sector employment contracted in July, with some businesses reporting they were “seeing a small reduction at the moment, some coinciding with AI implementation”.

US stocks opened lower. The US dollar gained versus a basket of currencies. The Fed last week left its benchmark overnight interest rate in a 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent range. Three members of the US central bank’s policy-setting committee dissented. They “preferred” a quarter-percentage-point hike.

Wage inflation contained

In a separate report, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said non-farm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at a 1.4 per cent annualised rate last quarter after advancing at an upwardly revised 0.8 per cent pace in the January-March quarter.

Economists had forecast productivity would grow at a 0.6 per cent rate following a previously reported 0.3 per cent pace of increase in the first quarter.

Productivity grew at a 2.2 per cent rate from a year ago. It has grown at a 2.1 per cent rate from Q4 2019 through Q2 2026. The BLS said the labour share – the percentage of output that accrues to workers in the form of compensation – hit a record-low 52.9 per cent last quarter.

“Weak growth in the labor force likely is pushing companies to squeeze a bit more from their existing workforce,” said Oliver Allen, senior US economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Economists and policymakers are anticipating an AI build-out will boost productivity and curb inflation through a reduction in labour costs. Unit labour costs – the price of labour per single unit of output – increased at a 1.3 per cent rate last quarter, after rising at a downwardly revised 1.3 per cent pace in Q1.

Economists had expected unit labour costs to increase at a 2.1 per cent rate last quarter after a previously reported 1.8 per cent pace of growth in the January-March quarter. Labour costs grew at a 1.4 per cent rate from a year ago. Hourly compensation increased at a 2.7 per cent rate last quarter and grew at a 3.7 per cent pace from a year ago.

“The Fed will take some welcome comfort from continued solid productivity gains and mild increases in unit labour costs,” said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

“Still, the risk of a September rate hike will remain elevated unless the July and August consumer price index reports show some further easing in core inflation.” REUTERS