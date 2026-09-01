The Business Times
business-time-50

US manufacturing activity slows in August; input prices still elevated

Manufacturing PMI fell to a still-elevated 54.6 last month from 55.6 in July

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Sep 1, 2026 · 10:22 PM
    • Manufacturing, which accounts for about 9.4 per cent of the economy, remains supported by an artificial intelligence buildout.
    • Manufacturing, which accounts for about 9.4 per cent of the economy, remains supported by an artificial intelligence buildout. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity eased in August after strong growth in the prior month, with new orders slowing and input prices remaining high amid persistent supply-chain strains.

    The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday (Sep 1) its manufacturing PMI fell to a still-elevated 54.6 last month from 55.6 in July, which was the highest reading since May 2022. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PMI would drop to 55.2. The PMI has held above the 50 threshold this year, indicating growth in the manufacturing sector.

    Some of the retreat last month could be the result of the fading boost from businesses front-loading orders to avoid higher prices and shortages stemming from the six-month US-Israeli war with Iran.

    Manufacturing, which accounts for about 9.4 per cent of the economy, remains supported by an artificial intelligence buildout. A further lift is expected from replenishment of business inventories, which have declined for five straight quarters, the longest such stretch since the Great Recession.

    The ISM survey’s new orders measure slipped to 53.7 last month from 56.7 in July. The stock of unfinished work decreased, though export orders edged up. A measure of factory employment fell to 51.2 after rebounding in July to 52.8, the highest level since August 2022.

    This measure has, however, been a poor predictor of manufacturing employment in the government’s monthly employment report. A Reuters survey of economists expects factory employment to have remained weak in August, though overall nonfarm payrolls are seen rebounding after a surprise decline in July. The government will publish the report on Friday.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The pullback in orders did not ease the pressure on supply chains. The survey’s supplier deliveries index increased to 59.3 from 58.9 in July. A reading above 50 indicates slower deliveries. The supply constraints meant inflation at the factory gate remained high last month.

    The survey’s gauge of prices paid for inputs was unchanged at 71.1, suggesting inflation could stay above the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target for a while.

    Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said on Friday the US central bank will “have work to do” if policymakers don’t get the confidence they need that inflation is falling to the 2 per cent target.

    Financial markets are pricing in a roughly 70 per cent chance that the Fed will raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points at its September 15-16 meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ManufacturingUS economy

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Flagging concerns over persistent inflation, US Fed chair Warsh suggests monetary policy may need to stay restrictive or tighten more if price pressures fail to ease.

    What do rising US Treasury yields mean for Singapore investors?

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    SRI’s portfolio comprises six luxury apartments at Martin Modern across two, three, and four-bedroom units, with prices starting from $2,874psf.

    10 luxury apartments linked to S$3 billion money laundering case on Sep 23 auction block

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More