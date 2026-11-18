Residential investment, which includes home-building, has contracted in eight of the last 10 quarters

Housing starts are up 9.9% at an annualised rate of 1.31 million, beating economists’ forecasts. PHOTO: REUTERS

US MORTGAGE rates rose for the first time in five weeks, halting a nascent rebound in home-purchase activity and clouding an already gloomy outlook for housing. Builders, meanwhile, started on more homes in October.

The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed 14 basis points to 7.37.35 per cent the week ended Nov 13, according to data released on Wednesday (Nov 18) by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

The increase snaps a stretch of weekly declines that helped yield a modest pickup in home-purchase applications. Borrowing costs now stand nearly a full percentage point higher than a year ago.

An index of loan applications for home purchases slipped 2.5 per cent, marking the ninth weekly decline since the end of August. MBA’s refinance gauge fell 1.5 per cent, the first decrease in four weeks.

A rapid escalation in financing costs in September into early October briefly brought mortgage rates to 7.5 per cent, punishing the housing market.

Contract signings in the home resale market reached a record low in September, and this month an index of home-builder sentiment fell to its lowest level in 14 years.

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Multi-family dwellings up

Still, home-builders started more homes in October, driven largely by a rebound in apartment construction while the single-family market remained challenged by high mortgage rates.

Housing starts increased 9.9 per cent to an annualised rate of 1.31 million, the fastest in three months. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 1.25 million pace, based on the median projection. Those polled by Reuters, meanwhile, had forecast starts rising to a rate of 1.245 million units.

New construction of multi-family dwellings rose nearly 24 per cent. Starts of single-family homes increased 4 per cent to an annualised rate of 864,000.

Despite the October increase, the pace of single-family home construction remains near the slowest this year. Permits for houses slumped to the lowest since 2023, suggesting home-builders are waiting out a period of over-7 per cent mortgage rates and consumers’ worries about affordability.

Economists see the new-home market as stagnant at best until borrowing costs drop. The Federal National Mortgage Association, widely known as Fannie Mae, sees housing starts barely improving through at least the end of 2028.

“The US housing market is in a funk,” said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

“Buyers don’t want to purchase a home at these high prices and high mortgage rates, and builders don’t want to build new homes or take risks in this market. This is a key reason home prices are staying high despite the lack of buyers.”

In an earnings call with analysts last month, builder PulteGroup noted its progress in reducing its share of “spec homes”, or homes built without a buyer in mind. Such homes can find quick buyers in strong market, but can require more sales incentives in slower times.

DR Horton, which targets many first-time buyers, is building more smaller homes lately, including duplexes and town houses.

Meanwhile, total building permits, which point to future construction, decreased 7.4 per cent last month to an annualised 1.3 million, the weakest since May 2020.

GDP impact

Once a solid contributor to the US’ economy, home construction has been a drag the last two years, weighing on gross domestic product for six of the past seven quarters.

Residential investment, which includes home-building, has contracted in eight of the last 10 quarters. Before the latest starts data, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow forecast showed residential investment may again subtract from growth in the fourth quarter.

By region, housing starts rose in the Midwest and the South. New construction in the South, the nation’s biggest home-building region, was the strongest since April. In the West, starts fell to the lowest level in more than six years.

The new residential construction data is volatile, and the government report showed 90 per cent confidence that the monthly change ranged from a 6.9 per cent decline to a 26.7 per cent gain.

“Builders are trying to unload current inventory heading into 2027, offering more incentives and lowering prices,” said Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide.

“But with mortgage rates likely to remain elevated, activity could increasingly shift to apartments and condos with more renters staying in place due to housing affordability concerns.” BLOOMBERG, REUTERS