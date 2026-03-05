The Business Times

US to pay interest if ordered to refund importers over tariffs

The interest question has not been central to the legal wrangling, but underscores the massive financial stakes

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Mar 5, 2026 · 07:07 AM
    • US officials have not yet committed to returning all of the billions of US dollars in duties that importers already paid or how a refund process should work.
    • US officials have not yet committed to returning all of the billions of US dollars in duties that importers already paid or how a refund process should work. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [WASHINGTON] The Trump administration confirmed in a new court filing that it will pay interest on refunds that it ultimately must make after the US Supreme Court struck down the president’s contested global tariffs.

    US officials have not yet committed to returning all of the billions of US dollars in duties that importers already paid or how a refund process should work after the justices announced their ruling last month.

    The interest question has not been central to the legal wrangling, but underscores the massive financial stakes.

    The administration could owe an additional US$700 million in interest for each month that passes, according to a report released earlier this week by the Cato Institute. The government collected approximately US$170 billion in tariffs at issue in the court fight, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

    In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court found that US President Donald Trump unlawfully used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or Ieepa, to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs on goods entering the country.

    A senior trade official told a judge in a written declaration on Wednesday (Mar 4) that “any validated refund of Ieepa duties would include interest”. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US tariffsTariffsTrump tariffs

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More