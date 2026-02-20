US plans Peace Corps revamp to gain edge in AI race

Beijing’s approach on AI borrows from its earlier Digital Silk Road initiative

Winning the global AI race ranks as a top priority for US President Donald Trump, who has sought to increase US exports of related technology. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is planning a new Peace Corps initiative that would send thousands of US science and math graduates abroad to boost foreign countries’ reliance on American technology and reduce global adoption of competing products from China, according to a US official.

Called the Technology Prosperity Corps, the program would deploy as many as 5,000 American volunteers and advisers over the next five years to Peace Corps partner nations, the official said. It will seek to steer countries towards US artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software and away from technology made in China, the main US rival in AI.

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy director Michael Kratsios plans to announce the venture on Friday (Feb 20) at the India AI Impact Summit, the official said. The program is intended to give the six-decade-old Peace Corps a new sense of purpose in a tech-driven era, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.

“To further enable AI adoption in the developing world, the Trump administration is bringing America’s historic Peace Corps into the 21st century with the launch of the Tech Corps,” Kratsios plans to say, according to an advance copy of his remarks. “This new initiative will embed volunteer technical talent with import partners to provide last-mile support in deploying powerful AI applications for enhanced public services.”

Winning the global AI race ranks as a top priority for US President Donald Trump, who has sought to increase US exports of related technology, including advanced processors from Nvidia. The Peace Corps tech venture aims to beat China to the punch on AI by countering Beijing’s long-standing practice of offering to build roads, power plants and other infrastructure in South America, Africa and parts of Europe.

Founded in 1961 under President John F Kennedy at the height of the Cold War, the Peace Corps has functioned as an instrument of goodwill diplomacy for the US. Last year, more than 3,000 volunteers served in 60-plus countries on projects ranging from agriculture to health care and the environment, according to the agency. Adding the tech initiative would mark a significant expansion of its mandate.

Many details about the tech program remained unclear ahead of the announcement, including which countries would participate and how it would affect existing Peace Corps operations. Funding for the Technology Prosperity Corps would include contributions from corporations and charities, the official said. For fiscal year 2026, the agency received US$410 million from Congress under spending legislation signed by Trump earlier this month.

Recruitment and training of tech volunteers is set to begin this year, the official said, with a goal of attracting 500 professionals for the first cohort. The State Department, the US Commercial Service, financing agencies including the International Development Finance Corporation and Export-Import Bank and host-country ministries of science and technology will coordinate to send volunteers to locations seeking to adopt AI, the official said.

Empowering the Peace Corps to carry out Trump’s tech agenda would intensify competition with China across the Global South, where Chinese tech companies are making inroads with lower-cost products, including large-language models from DeepSeek. Beijing’s approach on AI borrows from its earlier Digital Silk Road initiative, in which Chinese companies built telecommunications networks spanning various continents.

During Trump’s first term, Kratsios travelled around the world trying to persuade US allies to strip out Huawei Technologies equipment. The administration is now trying to jump start a previously announced effort, dubbed the American AI Exports Program, offering nations bundles of chips, servers, AI models, cloud services and networking. Trump established the program in a July executive order.

The Technology Prosperity Corps aims to build on that plan by providing volunteers to countries that lack national AI strategies or operational capacity to adopt AI solutions. In addition to volunteers in overseas roles, the US also plans to tap senior experts for advisory roles to remotely oversee and mentor those working in the field. BLOOMBERG