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US producer prices unchanged in July

The flat reading followed a revised 0.1% drop in June

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Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 09:33 PM
    • In the 12 months through July, the PPI increased 4.7 per cent after advancing 5.5 per cent in June.
    • In the 12 months through July, the PPI increased 4.7 per cent after advancing 5.5 per cent in June. PHOTO: BT, FILE

    [WASHINGTON] US producer prices were unchanged in July as goods prices declined, though a rise in the cost of services suggested inflation could remain elevated.

    The flat reading in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand last month followed a revised 0.1 per cent drop in June, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday (Aug 13).

    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rebounding 0.2 per cent following a previously reported 0.3 per cent decline in June.

    The cost of services increased 0.2 per cent while producer goods prices fell 0.7 per cent.

    Most of the data are collected early in the month, meaning that sharp oil price increases toward the end of July were probably not reflected in the PPI.

    In the 12 months through July, the PPI increased 4.7 per cent after advancing 5.5 per cent in June.

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    The Federal Reserve tracks the Personal Consumption Expenditures price indexes for its 2 per cent inflation target.

    Following unexpected job losses in July and mild consumer inflation readings, the PPI report added to the case for the US central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at the September 15-16 policy meeting.

    The Fed last month left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.50 per cent-3.75 per cent range.

    Prior to the PPI report, economists estimated that the PCE price index excluding the volatile food and energy components increased 0.2 per cent in July after gaining 0.1 per cent in June. The so-called core PCE inflation was forecast advancing 3.3 per cent year-on-year, matching June’s rise. REUTERS

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    Producer price indexUS economy

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