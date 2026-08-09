The Business Times
business-time-50

US Senate advances landmark crypto Bill, setting up post-recess vote in September

The legislation would give the crypto industry its first comprehensive federal rulebook

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Sun, Aug 9, 2026 · 02:24 PM
    • Crypto companies say the Act is necessary to provide legal clarity for the industry and could potentially boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies.
    • Crypto companies say the Act is necessary to provide legal clarity for the industry and could potentially boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] US Senate Majority Leader John Thune moved on Saturday (Aug 8) to advance a major Bill that would create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies which, if passed, would mark a huge victory for US President Donald Trump and the crypto industry.

    Thune, a Republican, early on Saturday morning filed to set up a key procedural vote on the Clarity Act when the Senate returns from its August recess in mid-September, potentially paving the way for a full floor vote on the Bill, according to the US Senate Press Gallery website.

    The move suggests Senate Republican leaders believe they may yet be able to wrangle the 60 votes needed for the Bill to pass, despite continued opposition by many Democrats. Currently, the Bill needs the support of at least eight Democrats and all of the Senate’s voting Republicans for it to pass.

    The legislation would give the crypto industry its first comprehensive federal rulebook, defining when digital tokens are securities or commodities and which regulators oversee them. Crypto companies say the Act is necessary to provide legal clarity for the industry and could potentially boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

    The passage of the Clarity Act would also hand Trump a second major crypto policy win after he signed a Bill supporting US dollar-backed tokens known as stablecoins into law in 2025, even as Democrats say his family’s own crypto profits create a conflict of interest.

    The crypto industry spent more than US$119 million backing pro-crypto candidates in the 2024 election hoping to advance the Clarity Act and stablecoin law.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Passage of the Bill would be a blow for banks, which have fought to limit language that would allow crypto companies to effectively compete for bank deposits by offering rewards on customer stablecoin holdings.

    Trump, who courted crypto cash on the campaign trail and whose family has profited from ​its own token, has ⁠prioritised crypto reform during his second administration and the White House has also been pushing hard for the Bill, Reuters reported.

    Trump in June reported more than US$1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures in 2025.

    US Democrats want more restrictions on government officials’ crypto ventures, and negotiations on that aspect of the Bill remain fluid. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CryptocurrenciesStablecoinsUnited StatesDonald TrumpUS Republican PartyRepublicansUS Democratic PartyDemocrats

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Japan’s monetary normalisation could gradually encourage some Japanese savings to return home after decades of overseas investment, influencing regional bond markets, funding costs and exchange rates.

    Why Japan’s new fiscal era matters for advanced economies and Asean

    This sixth-generation model runs on a modified, stiffened chassis carried over from its predecessor.

    Toyota RAV4 Hybrid review: Why this is more of an engineering masterpiece than an EV

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More