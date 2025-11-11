US shutdown nears end as Senate passes deal, House readies vote

The Senate’s 60-40 vote on Monday comes amid escalating flight disruptions, food-aid delays and frustrations in a federal workforce that has mostly gone without pay for more than a month. PHOTO: REUTERS

A RECORD-SETTING 41-day US government shutdown is on a path to end as soon as Wednesday (Nov 12) after the Senate passed a temporary funding measure backed by a group of eight centrist Democrats.

The Senate’s 60-40 vote on Monday comes amid escalating flight disruptions, food-aid delays and frustrations in a federal workforce that has mostly gone without pay for more than a month.

The Republican-controlled House must still approve the spending package, which keeps most of the government open until Jan 30 and some agencies till Sep 30. But Speaker Mike Johnson said that he expects it will pass quickly.

The House, which has not cast a vote since before the shutdown began, is expected to consider the measure on Wednesday, according to Republican and Democratic leadership offices.

If approved, the Bill goes to Donald Trump for his signature and the president has already endorsed the legislation.

The Democratic moderates reached a deal that dropped the party’s demand to renew expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, infuriating progressives who had rallied to the high-stakes confrontation with Trump.

Chances for passage in the House were bolstered by Representative Andy Harris, chairman of the hardline conservative Freedom Caucus, who offered conditional support.

It could still take days for air travel to return to normal and probably longer for most of the 42 million low-income Americans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme to receive delayed benefits. Lengthy backlogs and delays are likely across the federal government as it reopens.

The Democratic centrists brought the shutdown to an end by settling for a Republican promise that the Senate will vote by mid-December on extending the Obamacare insurance premium credits.

There is no guarantee enough Republicans will support subsidies for a renewal to pass the Senate. Johnson has said he will not promise a House vote on the matter.

The moderate group broke with the party, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. The climbdown stoked anger across the party just days after Democrats were celebrating surprisingly strong victories in state and local elections on a campaign promoting action to address the cost of living.

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called the deal “pathetic”, while Illinois Governor JB Pritzker slammed a Senate vote on Democratic demands as an “empty promise”.

“I think it’s a terrible mistake,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat. “The American people want us to stand and fight for healthcare, and that’s what I believe we should do.”

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries also criticised the plan to re-open the government, saying Democrats in his chamber would not support it.

The deal demonstrates how difficult it is for Democrats to use what little leverage they have in a Republican-controlled Washington to push back on Trump’s agenda.

Senate Republican leader John Thune had offered Democrats a future vote on health care subsidies weeks ago. Trump and GOP lawmakers repeatedly said they would not engage on healthcare negotiations until after the shutdown ended.

“It wasn’t going to happen,” said Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine who typically votes with Democrats. He added that they spent “almost seven weeks of fruitless attempts” to get the Obamacare credits added to the spending Bill.

There are some silver linings for Democrats: Polls showed that the public blamed Republicans more than their own party for the congressional deadlock throughout the shutdown.

The fight forced the Trump administration into a politically perilous argument pushing for states to withhold food aid for 42 million low-income Americans.

And the issue at the heart of their shutdown fight – renewing tax credits for Obamacare health coverage – remains a broadly popular issue as 24 million Americans face premium hikes that could mean paying hundreds of dollars more each month for insurance.

The Bill funds the agriculture and veterans affairs departments along with the Food and Drug Administration, military construction projects and Congress itself until Sep 30.

It would also pay all federal workers who were denied pay during the shutdown and forbid any federal layoffs till Jan 30. BLOOMBERG