US third-quarter economic growth revised slightly higher

[WASHINGTON] The US economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the third quarter, the government said on Thursday (Jan 22), while corporate profits were also revised higher.

Gross domestic product increased at an upwardly revised 4.4 per cent annualised rate, the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2023, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its updated estimate of third-quarter GDP on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP would be unrevised at a 4.3 per cent pace. The economy grew at a 3.8 per cent pace in the second quarter.

The slight upward revision to growth in the July-to-September period reflected upgrades to exports and business investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were revised up. Consumer spending and a smaller trade deficit were the key drivers of GDP growth in the third quarter.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, grew at a 3.5 per cent rate in the third quarter. But a measure of underlying domestic demand, final sales to private domestic purchasers, increased at a 2.9 per cent rate, revised down from the previously estimated 3 per cent growth pace.

Economists said activity has assumed what they termed a K-shape pattern, with higher-income households and big corporations doing the heavy lifting. They blamed this phenomenon on President Donald Trump’s policies, including aggressive import tariffs, which have raised prices.

A stock market boom and still-high home prices have cushioned upper-income households against inflation while lower- and middle-income households face a limited ability to substitute purchases, economists said.

Similarly, large companies have sufficient resources to offset the rising costs from import duties, they added. In contrast, small businesses are barely staying above water, and are also struggling with a reduction in low-cost labour supply amid an immigration crackdown, economists said.

