US trade deficit widens slightly in December

Published Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 10:06 pm
For the whole of 2023, the trade deficit contracted 18.7 per cent to US$773.4 billion. It represented 2.8 per cent of GDP, down from 3.7 per cent in 2022.
PHOTO: AFP

Trade

THE US trade deficit widened slightly in December, but contracted sharply in 2023 as imports declined and exports rose.

The trade deficit increased 0.5 per cent to US$62.2 billion, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Wednesday (Feb 7). Data for November was revised to show the trade gap shrinking to US$61.9 billion instead of US$63.2 billion as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit easing to US$62.2 billion in December. For the whole of 2023, the trade deficit contracted 18.7 per cent to US$773.4 billion. It represented 2.8 per cent of GDP, down from 3.7 per cent in 2022.

Trade added 0.43 percentage point to the economy’s 3.3 per cent annualised growth rate in the fourth quarter, after being neutral for two straight quarters. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

US economy

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

New York Times misses revenue expectations as advertising spends weaken

Ringgit continues downward spiral to hit fresh low of RM3.55 to the Singapore dollar

China replaces head of securities regulator amid market turmoil

Star China banker’s disappearance makes his firm a buyout target

Bank of Thailand holds key rate as expected, PM disagrees

Jailed ex-Malaysia PM Najib considering new request for full pardon

Breaking News

Most Popular