US weekly jobless claims decrease as labour market regains footing

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slip to a seasonally adjusted 197,000

Companies, however, remain hesitant to ramp up hiring amid what economists describe as headwinds from rising energy prices. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to a firming labour market.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 197,000 for the week ended Sep 19, the Labour Department said on Thursday (Sep 24). Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 201,000 claims for the latest week.

Claims are near 57-year lows, partly attributed to difficulties in seasonally adjusting the data around moving holidays such as Labor Day. Economists have also noted what they refer to as residual seasonality that tends to push claims lower as the year winds down.

Still, the underlying trend in claims remains in line with a labour market that has regained its footing after stumbling through much of the summer, anchored by low layoffs.

Companies, however, remain hesitant to ramp up hiring amid what economists describe as headwinds from rising energy prices because of the US-Israeli war with Iran, as well as tariffs on imports. As an immigration crackdown and retirements shrink the labour supply, worker shortages are also hindering hiring.

A survey from S&P Global on Wednesday noted that companies in September were “also reporting increasing problems finding suitable staff”.

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The claims report showed the number of people receiving unemployment benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, increased 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.719 million during the week ended Sep 12.

The so-called continuing claims covered the period during which the government surveyed households for September’s unemployment rate. Economists view continuing claims as consistent with a stable jobless rate. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 per cent in August, though the data showed more people who had lost their jobs were experiencing long bouts of joblessness.

“After having been stable over the last few months, if continuing claims remain at lower levels, this could mean an unemployment rate closer to 4 per cent over the next few months,” said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup. “But we would caution that a lower unemployment rate because of a smaller labour force would not necessarily imply a re-tightening labour market.”

The Federal Reserve last week raised its overnight benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to the 3.75 to 4 per cent range, the first hike in three years, and flagged further increases in borrowing costs in the months ahead. REUTERS