US will not attack Iran before November’s midterm elections, says Trump

Talks have remained deadlocked over a host of issues including control of Hormuz

Trump has repeatedly cited productive or ongoing diplomatic talks with Iran without any results. PHOTO: REUTERS

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said the US would not attack Iran ahead of November’s midterm elections, citing what he said were “productive discussions” with the Islamic Republic.

“We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd,” Trump said in a social media post on Thursday (Oct 8).

The president’s comments amounted to an unusual blending of US national security issues and domestic politics. And his decision to lay off new strikes comes despite Iran ramping up attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, Teheran-backed militants in Yemen attacking energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and the president’s decision to move US bombers from a base in the United Kingdom because of possible Iran-linked threats.

The remarks follow recent reporting in The Atlantic that Trump was mulling plans to strike Iran before the midterm contests and that the White House had asked the Pentagon to prepare options for strikes beforehand.

Trump said in an interview with Time magazine published earlier in October that ramped-up military strikes against Iran were “possible” following the elections. Trump has suggested Iran was waiting to see how his Republican Party would do during the midterms.

In September, he explicitly dismissed the relevance of the vote when it came to the Iran war.

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“I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran,” Trump said. “It doesn’t even enter my mind.”

In his Thursday post, the president did not offer any details about the discussions he said were happening with Iran. Talks have remained deadlocked over a host of issues including control of the vital Strait of Hormuz. The president rejected an Iranian offer after holding discussions via mediators during United Nations meetings in September.

Trump has repeatedly cited productive or ongoing diplomatic talks with Iran without any results. He has also repeatedly threatened military escalation against Teheran, sometimes without ordering new attacks. Trump added on Thursday that a US naval blockade of Iranian exports would remain in place.

Yet fresh tanker attacks by Iran threaten to curtail a recent uptick in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz: UK Maritime Trade Operations reported nine attacks in the waterway so far in October.

And while oil shipments through Hormuz are approaching pre-war levels with the US military’s assistance, the recent spate of Iranian attacks have already helped trigger another surge in oil prices.

The US also decided to move its B-1B bombers from an airbase in England earlier this week, citing terror threats.

The RAF Fairford base had been used by the US in its bombing campaign against Iran earlier in the conflict, but the bombers were hastily removed following the arrests of a number of men outside the base. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said it is likely Iran was involved in the plot, with Trump saying the bombers were removed to lower the security risks.

British officials told Bloomberg they are concerned Trump’s decision will embolden Teheran and Moscow to use more proxies to carry out sabotage attacks. European officials are already struggling to contend with a Russian campaign of so-called hybrid warfare attacks across the continent, with attempted attacks in Germany and elsewhere.

The Iran-backed Houthi militant group in Yemen also struck two airports in neighbouring Saudi Arabia in the past two days, killing three people and injuring dozens more, in a blow to one of Washington’s key partners in the Middle East.

The US is currently opting out of taking a direct role in a Saudi-backed counter-offensive to take back Houthi-claimed territory, but Saudi Arabia’s allies could come under pressure to become more involved as ballistic missiles are fired toward Riyadh. BLOOMBERG