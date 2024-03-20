Thanaleng Dry Port has served as a customs and immigration checkpoint for decades between Thailand and Laos.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

"Vientiane Logistics Park – the new kid on the Asean bloc"

[VIENTIANE] These days, no visit by business or diplomatic delegations to the capital of Laos is complete without a stopover at Thanaleng Dry Port, the beating heart of the country’s economic ambitions.

Situated 15 kilometres east of Vientiane, and less than a kilometre from the first Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge crossing the Mekong River (defining the Thai-Laos border), Thanaleng has served as a customs and immigration checkpoint for decades between the two neighbouring countries.

Operations were upgraded significantly in December 2021 with the opening of a fully functional dry port for land-locked Laos.

The unveiling of the dry port came a day after the official launch of the Laos-China Railway,...