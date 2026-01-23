Vietnam fines TikTok for violating government data consent rules

The company has no mechanism enabling consumers to opt out of having their information used for commercial activities such as advertising

TikTok Vietnam says the company has “begun implementing adjustments” in line with the authority’s recommendations. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HANOI] Vietnam regulators fined ByteDance’s TikTok 880 million dong (S$42,913) for misleading consumers about its relationship with businesses and violating consumer protection, as well as data consent rules.

The Vietnam Competition Commission said the social media app has no mechanism that enables consumers to opt out of having their information used for commercial activities such as advertising, a statement on its website said.

It also failed to provide the processes to certain types of users that would enable them to file complaints or resolve disputes, the regulator added.

TikTok Vietnam said the company has “begun implementing adjustments” in line with the authority’s recommendations.

“TikTok is committed to fostering a transparent business and shopping environment, in compliance with local laws and consumer interests at the core,” it said.

The regulator also slapped a 810 million dong fine on tech firm VNG Group, the operator of Vietnam’s popular messaging app Zalo.

It said VNG did not provide consumers with the ability to refuse the use of their information by businesses, or determine how much could be used.

In late December, the commission asked the company to provide information related to Zalo’s policies regarding the collection and usage of users’ data after receiving complaints from its patrons, a post on the government’s website revealed.

VNG is working with the commission to review and update its policies, the regulator said.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2023, TikTok ran afoul of Vietnamese officials, who said the social media app failed at effectively blocking content that violated the law. BLOOMBERG