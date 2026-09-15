Wall St tepid at open as oil prices, treasury yields rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.0 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 52,303.24. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The major US stock indexes were subdued at open on Tuesday (Sep 15) as higher crude prices, elevated Treasury yields and an uncertain outlook for AI demand kept investors at bay.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.0 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 52,303.24.

The S&P 500 fell 7.7 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 7,612.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.2 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 26,140.227. REUTERS