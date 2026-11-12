Wall Street opens lower after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all lower

The declines come in the wake of leadership changes at Nvidia. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Wall Street’s main indices opened lower on Thursday (Nov 12) after Nvidia said CEO Jensen Huang was stepping down, leaving the artificial intelligence industry without its biggest champion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.5 points or 0.11 per cent at the open to 52,427.94. The S&P 500 fell 68.5 points or 0.9 per cent to 7,550.84​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 374.1 points or 1.47 per cent to 25,092.109. REUTERS