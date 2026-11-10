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Wall Street opens lower after October’s hot inflation print

A two-day rebound in tech shares is at risk

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Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 11:04 PM
    • The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all lower at the opening bell.
    • The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all lower at the opening bell. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] Wall Street’s main indices opened lower on Tuesday (Nov 10) after hotter-than-expected inflation data for October threatened to pause a two-day rebound in tech shares and revive the selling pressure that had rattled markets last week.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 226.5 points or 0.43 per cent at the open to 52,163.21. The S&P 500 was down 36.8 points or 0.49 per cent at 7,513.09​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 205.7 points or 0.81 per cent to 25,047.448. REUTERS

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