Zuckerberg set to join California billionaires with Miami home

South Florida has continued to attract wealthy technology executives from California

Mark Zuckerberg has grown closer to US President Donald Trump in his second term, and has visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach on multiple occasions. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Billionaire Meta Platforms founder Mark Zuckerberg is planning to buy a property in the Miami area, according to a source familiar with the matter, joining a roster of ultra-wealthy individuals expanding their footprints in South Florida.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are looking at purchasing a property on Indian Creek, a man-made island in Biscayne Bay known as Billionaires Bunker, the source said. Residents of the ultra-secure enclave include Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Jeff Bezos, Carl Icahn and Tom Brady.

With a net worth of about US$240 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg owns two homes in California – in Palo Alto and near Lake Tahoe – and others in Hawaii and Washington, DC. It was unclear whether Zuckerberg’s plans to purchase in Florida would represent a change in residence or an addition to his real estate portfolio.

The potential purchase comes as California debates a proposed one-time wealth tax on billionaires that would apply to unrealised gains, a measure that has stirred concern among investors and business leaders across the state. Several billionaires, including Peter Thiel and David Sacks, have left California in the face of the proposal.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on Zuckerberg’s purchase of a Florida home.

South Florida has continued to attract wealthy technology executives from California. In recent weeks, Google’s co-founders have both made purchases in the area. Larry Page bought three homes in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighbourhood for a combined total of nearly US$190 million, while Sergey Brin reportedly is purchasing a roughly US$50 million home on Biscayne Bay.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Indian Creek, which has a large golf course in the middle of the island, has become one of the most exclusive enclaves in South Florida with tight security limiting access to residents and invited guests.

Zuckerberg has grown closer to US President Donald Trump in his second term, and has visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach on multiple occasions.

The union-backed ballot measure in California, which still has to gather enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot, calls for a one-time 5 per cent tax on those with more than US$1 billion in net worth to cover funding shortfalls for health care, education and food assistance.

The proposal has helped galvanise a new pro-business political effort backed by some of the industry’s wealthiest figures. A group called Building a Better California, supported by donors including Brin and former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, has raised about US$35 million. BLOOMBERG